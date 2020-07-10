Just announced: Art in the Park Aug. 8, 9

Art in the Park returns to Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park for its 40th year.

Sponsored by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Inc., the juried show with family art activities is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9.

Admission is free to the event, which includes live music, food and the works of top artists from around the country.

For sale will be oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; pottery; prints; jewelry; photography; sculptures; carvings; and art in other media.

The “Not Just For Kids” family art activities will occur at the gazebo in Flat Iron Park, which is located at 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Work from foundation members will be featured in the park’s Brunk Pavilion.

Art in the Park is Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gallery 223

A mainstay of the arts in Southeastern Wisconsin, the foundation’s Gallery 223 is open under new hours in downtown Lake Geneva.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the gallery is open Fridays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.