Keefe Kares takes a new format Nov. 6

The Keefe Kares Foundation is using a little magic to change things up for its annual celebration.
On Friday, Nov. 6, the charitable arm of Keefe Real Estate is adopting a telethon-style format for a livestream event, "The Magic of Giving."
It will be broadcast from the stage of the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in Lake Geneva.
Renowned magician Crist will provide entertainment during the fundraiser, which includes a live and silent auction with paddle raise and highlights of some nonprofits benefiting from the event.
Taking to live streaming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is a way the foundation can still help local organizations, according to Tom Keefe, Keefe Real Estate president and CEO.
“In these unprecedented times, it’s important for us to bring much needed assistance to our local community," he said.
Keefe Kares’ mission is to support local nonprofits that work to improve their direct communities.
The event is an annual fundraising event to benefit over 35 nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin and McHenry County in Illinois, where Keefe conducts real estate brokerage business.
The telethon’s presenting sponsors are Engerman Contracting, Inc., a custom home builder creating distinctive homes throughout the Lake Geneva region, and Kunes Country Auto Group, an auto dealer focused on faith, family and giving back throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.
Additional event sponsors include: Sottrel Hotel Group, Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, Dreiske Moving & Storage, Kune’s, Sweet & Maier, s.c., First Midwest Bank of McHenry, TriCounty Home Inspection, LLC, Southeastern Title, LLC, Wells Fargo Private Mortgage, Draper & Kramer, and First Business Bank.
Meet Dorae
Christmas time
Jester
Uh oh!
Holidays collide
The joy is in the details
Carolers
Before & after
Santa
Tools of the trade
Making people smile
Cottonwood bark house
Tree stump elves
Elves in the stump
Special cargo
Christmas mood indicator
Not slowing down
Santa vs. Grinch
Republican & Democrat
Squeezins
Fishing tales
A painter
Artist of the month
Oregon coast
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!