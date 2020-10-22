Keefe Kares takes a new format Nov. 6

The Keefe Kares Foundation is using a little magic to change things up for its annual celebration.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the charitable arm of Keefe Real Estate is adopting a telethon-style format for a livestream event, "The Magic of Giving."

It will be broadcast from the stage of the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in Lake Geneva.

Renowned magician Crist will provide entertainment during the fundraiser, which includes a live and silent auction with paddle raise and highlights of some nonprofits benefiting from the event.

Taking to live streaming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is a way the foundation can still help local organizations, according to Tom Keefe, Keefe Real Estate president and CEO.

“In these unprecedented times, it’s important for us to bring much needed assistance to our local community," he said.

Keefe Kares’ mission is to support local nonprofits that work to improve their direct communities.

The event is an annual fundraising event to benefit over 35 nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin and McHenry County in Illinois, where Keefe conducts real estate brokerage business.