Key to success for Delavan's Sweet Aroma: Don’t change the basics

DELAVAN — Not even a Wisconsin-grade snowstorm will stop people from eating at Sweet Aroma Ristorante on Valentine’s Day.

With its cozy atmosphere, good food and big portions, the Italian restaurant is a sweetheart destination, the kind of place where couples have their first dates and marriage proposals.

Owners Philip Buffa and Gianfranco “John” Nudo opened the restaurant in June 1989. Buffa is the cook, while Nudo works the front of the house, interacting with the customers.

Located in a converted farmhouse, Sweet Aroma was one of the first restaurants to in its area to offer Italian food.

“I have to say I’ve been blessed because we have been busy from the day we opened in ’89,” said Buffa.

The busiest day of the year at Sweet Aroma is Valentine’s Day.

Buffa said they started out with holiday gimmicks like offering framed photos of couple dining at the restaurant and having a little girl dressed as Cupid distribute menus.

One year, a lot of snow fell on Valentine’s Day — so much that Buffa thought no one would brave the storm to eat at the restaurant. But every reservation showed up that night.

Today, Sweet Aroma has a new generation of customers. But people still come in and remember a meal they had there back in the day.

“I cannot believe that we have people come in that say, ‘Oh, the last time I was here was in 1991,’” said Buffa.

Employing a “same but different” approach to what they do, Buffa said the key is consistency. Don’t change the basics, said Buffa.

“If you got something here even five years ago and you remember the taste, I want to be able to give you that same thing five years later,” he said.

Singing, dancing & cooking

For Buffa, the restaurant business is a way of bringing joy and honoring the memory of his mother.

At an early age, Buffa started along a different career route. Between the ages of 6 and 21, he was a singer and dancer at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California.

His mother was a chef in a Downtown Chicago restaurant. Visiting her from L.A., Buffa would often find himself with his mom in the kitchen of the restaurant, helping.

“I would come and I would tell her, ‘Get out of that kitchen, you work so hard,’” he said. “And she would be like, ‘Oh, what a big shot you are! One day you’re going to be behind this big, black stove.’ I would say, ‘Not me.’”

But he learned all he could from his mother, who died when she was 48 from lung cancer.

When he was 24, Buffa opened his first restaurant.

In 1989, with a restaurant on Chicago’s South Side, Buffa said they were drawn to the Delavan property for their next venture — Sweet Aroma — because it was listed at a great price and Buffa had family in the area.

Although the restaurant did well, Buffa said they had a change of heart. In 2006, they moved to Florida, opened a resale shop, then another restaurant.

Others attempted to have restaurants at the current Sweet Aroma location, but they went out of business.

In 2013, Buffa and Nudo were persuaded to return and reopen Sweet Aroma.

“It was crazy, because you go back to the same exact place, reopen and think, ‘What’s going to happen?’ But they welcomed us with open arms,” said Buffa.

Welcome to Sweet Aroma

At Sweet Aroma, the menu changes about every couple weeks, featuring recipes passed down through generations the Italian regions of Naples, Sicily and Calabria.

Menu items are cooked to order, featuring pasta, chicken, veal and seafood. The restaurant also offers numerous gluten-free items.

Every Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy a $21 six-course Italian feast served family during Sweet Aroma Ristorante Presents: The Taste of Italy.

For Valentine’s Day, Kaleb Woods is providing entertainment on Saturday and Monday, Feb. 12 and 14.

Sweet Aroma is located at W7404 County Road X, Delavan. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. It is not normally open on Mondays, but it will be for Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.

Seating by reservation only. Call 262-728-6878.

For more details, visit www.sweetaromaristorante.com.

