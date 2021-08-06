 Skip to main content
Kids can learn about monarch butterflies Aug. 14 in Williams Bay
WILLIAMS BAY — Help tag monarch butterflies Saturday, Aug. 14, at Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park. 

The Geneva Lake Conservancy and Traver School science teacher Eric Parmelee will teach children how to tag monarchs on the park, located at 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

"The monarch tagging program is a citizen science program for all ages and gives everyone the chance to part of a large-scale scientific study," Parmelee said. 

Tagging involves placing a small sticker on the hindwings of the butterfly so that its migration patterns may be tracked and recorded for scientific purposes. 

Monarchs start their journey thousands of miles south to Mexico in September, which makes mid August a crucial time for tagging.

There should be between 25 and 30 butterflies to tag Aug. 14.

"Monarchs help in conservation efforts to save thousands of pollinators," Parmelee said. "This is important to everyone because one out of every three bites of food depends on the existence of pollinators."

Parmelee will also discuss monarch migration patterns and life cycle at the free event.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit www.genevalakeconservancy.org.

