Kisses From Keegan golf outing Sept. 18

Grand Geneva's The Highlands

The Kisses From Keegan charity golf outing is at Grand Geneva's The Highlands golf course. 

 File photo, Regional News

TOWN OF LYONS — Spots are now open for the fifth annual charity golf outing for Kisses From Keegan and Friends at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Kisses From Keegan is a Southeastern Wisconsin pediatric cancer foundation which helps children receiving cancer treatment and their families.

The event is Friday, Sept. 18, with check-in at 8 a.m., and shotgun start at 10 a.m.

In addition to 18 holes of championship golf on Grand Geneva's The Highlands course, there will be prizes, raffles, silent and live auctions and awards. 

Fees include golf, a cart equipped with a GPS system, box lunch before the event, a sit-down dinner after, a player gift and a live scoring option during the round.

Course prizes include a hole-in-one car on the fourth hole.

There will be 50/50, meat and mystery box raffles. 

Awards will be given to first, second and last place, plus there will be a random team award.

Entry fees are $75 for dinner only, $125 for a single golfer, $250 for a twosome, $375 for a threesome and $500 for a foursome. 

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Tom Walton at Twalton@kissesfromkeegan.org or call 262-749-0544.

To register online, visit birdease.com/KFKFGolfOuting

History & tranquility: Lake Geneva's oldest home up for sale

