Lake association takes Spring Fling online this year

DELAVAN — This year, the Delavan Lake Improvement Association is going virtual for its annual Spring Fling.

On Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m., the Fling will include a panel discussion about Delavan Lake health. Login begins at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can grab their own drinks and appetizers while they watch the event online.

“We may not be in the same room, but our event will be just as interesting as in years past," said Mary Pat O’Connor, president of the association board.

O'Connor will moderate the panel, which features Walworth County Supervisor Brian Holt, founder of Walworth County Soil & Watershed Protection Producer Group; Town of Delavan Supervisor Katherine Gaulke; and Delavan Lake Sanitary District Commissioner Kim O'Keefe.

O'Connor said she will ask the panel about the status of the Mound Pond dredging project, Delavan Lake's fish health and what will be done to address boat traffic.

People can also ask questions live during the event, or questions may be submitted to the association in advance.

To make reservations and for more information, visit the association Facebook page at facebook.com/HelpUsHelpTheLake/.