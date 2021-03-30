Lake Geneva area artists exhibit at local businesses

Geneva Lake Arts Foundation artists will be showing their original works at Lake Geneva businesses throughout April.

The out-of-gallery exhibit includes the following foundation members and local businesses.

Margaret Burlingham, at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Lori Indovina Valus, Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Albert MacDonald, Town Bank, 567 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Kelley Happ, the Olive Oil Shop, 221 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Courtney Reid, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Works by other foundation members can be viewed at the Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The foundation’s gallery is open Fridays through Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

For more about the foundation, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.