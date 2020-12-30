Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Dec. 30, 2020-Jan. 10, 2021

NOTE: The following information is subject to change. It is suggested those interested in attending shows check with the venues prior to attending. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Starlight Ride Orchestra 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Friday, Jan. 1
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Mackenzie O’Brien 3 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.
Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Jan. 8
Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Bird & Bloom 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Motherella with Spirit 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.