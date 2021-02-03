 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Feb. 3-14, 2021
Jeff Walski of Dirty Canteen

Jeff Walski, of the band Dirty Canteen, has a couple of solo gigs lined up in Lake Geneva and Genoa City. Dirty Canteen is also playing soon at Champs Sports Bar & Grill. Pictured is Walski during a past performance by Dirty Canteen at Venetian Fest.

 File photo, Regional News

Information below is subject to change. Check with venues before attending. To list an upcoming live music event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 5

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Mackenzie O’Brien 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 6

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jeff Walski 6 to 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Joe Fascetta 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Jake Williams 6:30 to 10 p.m., Alpine Valley Ski Lodge, W5201 County Road D, Elkhorn.

Whalen & Co. 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kelly Schauf 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

John “Ludy” Puleo 8 to 11 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap.

Friday, Feb. 12

Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Chris Minardi 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

NEW Piano Guys 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort Geneva Ballroom, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com for more information.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Doug Sheen 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Joey Sunset Project 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

John “Ludy” Puleo 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Brews & Tunes with Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Free livestream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

