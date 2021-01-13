 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 13-24, 2021
Live musicLive Music | Upcoming AREA Performances and Concerts

Information below is subject to change. Check with venues before attending. To list an upcoming live music event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Jan. 15

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Mike Stone Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Matt Meyer Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

HiFi Unplugged 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Lucky Pickers and Sean Shiel 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

In Spite of Ourselves 8 to 11:30 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Jan. 22

Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Indigo 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling.

Jeff Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Jazzcore Friction 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for more information.

Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tallan Noble Latz 8 to 11 p.m., The Rustic Pub, 2028 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.

+21 Watch now: 21 photos from the glory days of Lake Geneva's Majestic Hills ski hill

