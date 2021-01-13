Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 13-24, 2021

Information below is subject to change. Check with venues before attending. To list an upcoming live music event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Jan. 15
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Mike Stone Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Matt Meyer Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
HiFi Unplugged 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Lucky Pickers and Sean Shiel 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
In Spite of Ourselves 8 to 11:30 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Jan. 22
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Indigo 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling.
Jeff Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Jazzcore Friction 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for more information.
Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Tallan Noble Latz 8 to 11 p.m., The Rustic Pub, 2028 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.