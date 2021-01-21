Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 20-31, 2021

Information below is subject to change. Check with venues before attending. To list an upcoming live music event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Jan. 22
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Indigo 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Barels & Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Jake Williams 6:30 to 10 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Jazzcore Friction 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for more information.
Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Suit Up! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tallan Noble Latz 8 to 11 p.m., The Rustic Pub, 2028 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, Jan. 29
Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Roundabouts 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Georgia Rae 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
James and Friends 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
John “Ludy” Puleo 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Ed Chapman 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.