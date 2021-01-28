 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 29 - Feb. 6, 2021
Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 29 - Feb. 6, 2021

Information below is subject to change. Check with venues before attending. To list an upcoming live music event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, Jan. 29

Crazy Neighbor 5 to 8 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Jake Williams 6:30 to 10 p.m., Alpine Valley Ski Lodge, W5201 County Road D, Elkhorn.

Kyle Young 9 p.m., Beach Bar, 402 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd, Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 30

The Roundabouts 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Georgia Rae 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

James and Friends 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Ivy Ford Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

John “Ludy” Puleo 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Ed Chapman 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Abby Kay 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 5

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

South State 5 to 8 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 6

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jeff Walski 6 to 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Jake Williams 6:30 to 10 p.m., Alpine Valley Ski Lodge.

Whalen & Co. 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

