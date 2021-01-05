 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 6-17, 2021
Live Music | Upcoming AREA Performances and Concerts

Lake Geneva area's gig schedule: Jan. 6-17, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Jan. 8

Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Bird & Bloom 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Jan. 15

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Mike Stone Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Free online event Brews & Tunes featuring Lucky Pickers 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.

