Lake Geneva area's Ice Castles returns for one last weekend of winter fun

TOWN OF GENEVA — Now is the last chance to visit the Ice Castles before it closes for the season.

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, for the reopening of the popular winter attraction.

Located at Geneva National Resort & Club, near Highway 50, the Ice Castles closed Feb. 18 after warmer temperatures caused damage.

It is reopening for one final weekend, from Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 27.

Made from about 10,000 icicles, the Ice Castles structure takes up about an acre, containing various caverns, slides, tunnels and LED-illuminated features.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to icecastles.com/wisconsin.