Lake Geneva art gallery's holiday exhibit runs all month

Gallery 223 in downtown Lake Geneva announces its newest exhibit of fine art by talented local artists.

The show also includes the popular Holiday Market with a treasure-trove of holiday-inspired, handmade artwork and gift ideas.

Visitors can see original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, prints and cards — all created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

The gallery is all decked out for the holidays with unique and handmade items.

The window display, made from an antique ladder, is filled with holiday items in keeping with this year’s downtown theme “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Pose with the angel wings painted on the window — perfect for a selfie or photo of your angelic children.

In addition, a number of businesses in the Geneva Lakes area are showcasing artistic expression by displaying works of art by local artists, including watercolor artist Venarella Hinkle at the The Bottle Shop.

The exhibit will run through January 2, 2022.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The gallery is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 100 artists from all over the area have joined the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, enjoying the opportunity to show their work in the regular series of gallery exhibits, network with fellow artists, and enjoy workshops and classes — online classes, for now.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, or for membership information for you or as a gift, email genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com.