Lake Geneva authors appear in new book

Two authors with local ties are featured in a new anthology book.

Sherry Engstrom and J.O. Haselhoef wrote pieces which appear in “Re-Creating Our Common Chord,” a book about overcoming differences.

Engstrom lives in Lake Geneva, while Haselhoef is a former longtime Lake Geneva resident.

Published by Wising Up Press, the book is currently available at two Lake Geneva locations — the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and at Breadloaf Book Shop, 727 Geneva St.

Engstrom’s piece is “Breath, Belief and Belonging,” a personal essay reflecting on her attendance at the Parliament of World Religions in Toronto, where 7,000 attendees found common ground.

Haselhoef wrote “Not One Fit My Image,” describing her experience working with refugees primarily from Syria and Afghanistan.

Engstrom and Haselhoef will discuss their work at a public book reading and discussion Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Lake Geneva library.

The event will also feature Waukesha author Susan Martell Huebner.