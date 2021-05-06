Lake Geneva Bacon Fest music director turns rock into bluegrass on stage

The upright bass Chris Buttleman plays in the Amazing Farm Boys best sums up that this is not your average bluegrass act.

Emblazed with yellow spiderwebs and flames, the band's initials are spelled out with black electrical tape close to the neck.

The almost punk rock fashion adopted by Buttleman for his ax is fitting, since the Amazing Farm Boys takes rock songs and does them bluegrass style — as those at the first ever Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva will experience firsthand.

The Saturday, May 8 event at Flat Iron Park is already sold out. There is a waiting list at go.lakegenevanews.net/bacon.

In the past, the Amazing Farm Boys has done bluegrass versions of such songs as Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

"With a lot of these songs," said Buttleman, "you can start off and people are like, 'That's familiar, but what is it?' Then, finally, you get to the chorus and they're like, 'Oh, I know that song!'"

When he is not offering unique takes on rock music, Buttleman is busy as a key figure behind the scenes in local live music.