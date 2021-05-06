Lake Geneva Bacon Fest music director turns rock into bluegrass on stage

The upright bass Chris Buttleman plays in the Amazing Farm Boys best sums up that this is not your average bluegrass act.
Emblazed with yellow spiderwebs and flames, the band's initials are spelled out with black electrical tape close to the neck.
The almost punk rock fashion adopted by Buttleman for his ax is fitting, since the Amazing Farm Boys takes rock songs and does them bluegrass style — as those at the first ever Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva will experience firsthand.
The Saturday, May 8 event at Flat Iron Park is already sold out. There is a waiting list at go.lakegenevanews.net/bacon.
In the past, the Amazing Farm Boys has done bluegrass versions of such songs as Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."
"With a lot of these songs," said Buttleman, "you can start off and people are like, 'That's familiar, but what is it?' Then, finally, you get to the chorus and they're like, 'Oh, I know that song!'"
When he is not offering unique takes on rock music, Buttleman is busy as a key figure behind the scenes in local live music.
Not only is he the music director for Bacon Fest, but he also has a hand in booking entertainment at some of the area's largest events, including the Walworth County Fair and Elkhorn's Ribfest.
Buttleman also owns Lake Geneva's House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.
House of Music began about nine years ago as a music school. While the school continues to draw students, there is also a House of Music production company that helps produce events in the area.
There is also House of Music Entertainment, which works to promote events at the school, which now has four live music venues.
Recently, House of Music added the CTB Amphitheater, an outdoor stage area. The front porch has space for smaller shows, while indoors is Studio G.
For a more intimate setting, Buttleman said artists can perform at the House of Music Café, which opened last month.
A new restaurant is also scheduled to start serving customers Memorial Day weekend. See article in this week's Regional News for more about the House of Music expansion.
At Bacon Fest, the first act consists of students from House of Music. "They're sounding really good," said Buttleman, who is no longer teaching at the school but sat in on a recent rehearsal by the performers. "I'm so impressed."
Another act playing Bacon Fest is the Spectaculars, which Buttleman met through his involvement in booking for events organized by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce.
"I definitely learn toward really excellent musicianship and bands that don't play to a backing track," he said. "That's what I look for — true, good bands, well-rehearsed, those that can sing harmony, those that have the chops and the talent, that are unique. Spectaculars fit that bill."
In looking for acts to play Bacon Fest, it was important to find artists with a local connection, said Buttleman.
The Amazing Farm Boys is an all-star collection of musicians who play in other area bands, including Bella Cain and D'Lite Duo.
Buttleman said one song he likes to sing with the group is The Offspring's "Self Esteem."
"That's one that people are expecting," he said.
Live music at Bacon Fest begins with the Lake Geneva House of Music Student Group, which starts at noon.
The Gravity of Youth performs at 1 p.m. For more about them, see article in last week's Resorter.
The Amazing Farm Boys starts at 2:45 p.m., followed by the Spectaculars.
Visit baconfestwi.com for more details.