Lake Geneva changed through coordinator's life, but there was always the Regional News

This was not the plan. I was supposed to leave the Lake Geneva Regional News before its 150th anniversary. I even quit once, over 11 years ago. Yet here I am, still a part of the first newspaper I ever read.

Growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1970s and 80s, the Regional News was a weekly presence at our dinner table. I suspect my mother would pick up the paper where she worked, at Sentry Foods, which was at what is now Town Bank, 567 Broad St.

I remember when Geneva Square was built, when department stores like Prange Way were in the location of Aurora Health Center. I remember Gameland, the long-gone arcade that was on the 100 block of Broad Street, and that Lake Geneva Lanes once contained a club called EZ On Down Disco. I believe EZ was pronounced “ease,” like in the Diana Ross song, “Ease On Down the Road.” Being an Eastview School student at the time, I was hardly old enough to get in. Then again, I never really tried.

The Regional News hired me in September 1997, but I made my print debut back in the fifth grade. On Jan. 26, 1984, the Regional News published a picture of myself and two classmates by a medieval castle that we made out of paper in Nancy Page’s class at Eastview School.

My mom’s picture was in the paper Oct. 9, 1986. She was at an open house in Denison Junior High School — today it’s Central-Denison School. In the Regional News photo, my mom is seen talking to then English teacher Tom Gilding. They are looking off to the left of the photo. My mom looks overly amazed. No one should be this amazed. Then again, my mother had great enthusiasm.

On Aug. 13, 1987, my grandfather, Art Targo Sr., made the front page because he grew some rather large tomato plants at his home then on Jefferson Street. Slow news week? Well, these were really large plants. Above the photo were stories about school budgets, the death of a former Lake Geneva resident who was the head basketball coach at Youngstown State University in Ohio, and the charging of suspects in a robbery at Broad Street Jewelers — which, for those of you keeping score at home, is now an ice cream shop.

Over 10 years later, despite minimal experience, I became assistant editor at the Regional News. I learned how to be a journalist from former editors Dennis Martin and Lisa Seiser, sports editor Dan Truttschel, and others. In 2010, I technically quit to spend more time with family — my youngest son was about to be born. But I was asked to stay on part-time, as a reporter. I liked the job, it’s always changing. I accepted the offer.

Then, four years ago, I took the only job I wanted more at the Regional News than reporter. As special sections coordinator, I handle what I always saw as the real “fun” parts of the newspaper — the Resorter, Luxury Lake Geneva, Welcome Home, etc. While I enjoy the work I perform at the Regional News, I like working with General Manager Rob Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and the rest of the staff at 315 Broad St.

Hence why I continue to be at the newspaper that has around my whole life. Who knows? Maybe I’ll still be here for the 175th anniversary, writing about what’s changed since the 150th. Maybe gas stations will become electrical service stations and smartphones will evolve into painless surgical neural implants that allow us to surf the web using our thoughts.

Right now, my plan is simply to be there for the future.

