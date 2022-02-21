Lake Geneva cheesemaker vying for world championship

MADISON — A cheesemaking company from Lake Geneva is competing against 14 other Southeast Wisconsin companies at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Hill Valley Dairy will be vying for the World Champion title at the event, which is Tuesday through Thursday, March 1 to 3, in Madison.

Cheese and whey producers from 15 companies and cooperatives have products among a total of 2,919 entries across 141 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

“Entry into this world-renowned competition isn’t just about being recognized by the global dairy industry," said Kirsten Strohmenger, events manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the biennial event. "It’s also a chance for a major business boost."

In addition to Hill Valley, the following businesses are set to compete with dairy processors from 28 countries around the world and 31 U.S. states:

• Blakesville Creamery, of Port Washington

• Cascade Cheese Co., of Cascade

• Cedar Valley Cheese, Inc., of Belgium

• Cesar’s Cheese ,of Random Lake

• Clock Shadow Creamery, of Milwaukee

• Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC, of Waterloo

• CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley – Gibbsville Cheese, of Gibbsville

• Deer Creek Cheese, of Sheboygan

• Great Lakes Cheese, of Plymouth

• Masters Gallery Foods, of Plymouth

• Saputo Cheese USA, of Milwaukee

• Sartori Cheese, of Plymouth

• Specialty Cheese Company Inc., of Reeseville

• Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, of Theresa

The World Championship Cheese Contest is the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition since 1957.

More information is available at WorldChampionCheese.org.