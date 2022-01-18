Lake Geneva ice castle to open Saturday, tickets go on sale noon Wednesday, Jan. 19

TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.

Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, for Ice Castles, an iridescent structure about an acre large at Geneva National Resort & Club, Town of Geneva.

Expected this year are an ice maze, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an arctic alcove, and various slides, tunnels, caverns and other features.

Ice Castles LLC uses about 10,000 icicles to build the structure, which typically draws thousands of visitors to the Lake Geneva area.

This is the fourth year for Ice Castles in Wisconsin. In 2019, the attraction came to the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. Every year since, Ice Castles has been at Geneva National.

Ice Castles is open six days a week, closed Tuesdays or depending on the weather.

Since it is build from ice, the colder the temperature the better the chances are of Ice Castles remaining open.

Last year, after a warm week, Ice Castles ended its season Feb. 25, 2021, a week and a half longer than the previous season in 2020.

General admission for ages 12 and up is $21 Mondays through Thursdays, $27 Fridays through Sundays.

For ages 4 to 11, general admission is $16 Mondays through Thursdays, $22 Fridays through Sundays.

Prices are subject to change. Ice Castles recommends purchasing advance tickets online for guaranteed entry and lowest price.

For more ticket details, visit icecastles.com/wisconsin.

Ice Castles LLC has attractions in four other U.S. locations — New Brighton, Minnesota; Midway, Utah; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; and Lake George, New York.

Brent Christensen founded the company in 2011 after building a wintry sculpture for his children at his home in Alpine, Utah.

