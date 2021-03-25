Lake Geneva Jaycees moving full steam ahead on Venetian, Pub & Grub Crawl

Dates are set for two events by the Lake Geneva Jaycees.

The 59th Annual Venetian Festival will be Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, according to a statement released by the Jaycees.

Before then, the Second Annual Pub & Grub Crawl will be Friday to Sunday, May 14 to 16.

Making its debut last October, the Crawl centered on pull-tab bracelets that allowed the wearer food and drink specials at participating area restaurants, pubs, taverns, hotels and motels.

This year, in addition to those businesses, the Jaycees also invite all local retail and entertainment businesses to help expand the event.

Jaycees President Chris Zegarra asked patrons to follow COVID-19 pandemic guidelines that are still in effect during the Crawl.

Local businesses interested in participating can email pubandgrub@lakegenevajaycees.org for more information.

As for the Venetian Festival, the event did not go as planned last year.

The Jaycees were optimistic about putting on the festival, which has a positive economic impact on the community.