Lake Geneva Jaycees' third Pub & Grub Crawl to help local veterans

The Lake Geneva Jaycees are hosting its third annual Pub & Grub Crawl from May 13-15.

The local establishments sponsoring this fundraiser will offer specials and discounts to visitors that purchase a wristband for the weekend. Proceeds of the 2022 Pub & Grub Crawl will support the Walworth County Veterans Service Office, which assists local vets or surviving spouses with bills, medical appointments, employment, housing, and education.

Over 25 Lake Geneva bars and restaurants are participating in this year’s Pub & Grub Crawl, along with a handful of retail locations.

The night of Friday, May 13, will kick off with Chris Kohn performing live at the Lake City Social Entertainment Pavilion.

On Saturday, May 14, the crawl begins at 11:30 a.m. with a Baggo Tournament followed by a musical performance by Jimmy Nick.

Later that evening, the Jameson Promo Team will lead the night’s crawl.

On Sunday, May 15, the event wraps up with music by the Big Al Wetzel Band and a chance to enjoy the last day of exclusive specials.

“We’re encouraging everyone to wear their patriotic best for this event! We want to emphasize the appreciation and respect we hold for our veterans and the responsibility to support local service members,” said Nick Ponsonby, Jaycees external vice president. “The Lake Geneva Jaycees are all about community involvement and giving back. The proceeds of this event will be going directly to the Walworth County Veterans Service Office so that they can assist over 8,000 Walworth County veterans and their families.”

Six current Jaycees have served in various U.S. military branches.

At the beginning of 2022, the Jaycees made a $3,500 donation to cover the costs of maintaining veteran gravesites within Walworth County.

Here are when Pub & Grub activities will occur.

Kickoff party: May 13, 5 p.m. Kohn performs 5-9 p.m.

Baggo tournament: May 14, 11:30 a.m.

Live music: Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck, May 14, noon-4 p.m.; Big Al Wetzel Band, May 15, noon-4 p.m.

Cost is $25 for wristbands, which allow participants to enjoy the event specials; $40 for Baggo; $90 to enter a Baggo team.

Visit pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org for more details.

Founded in 1962, the Lake Geneva Jaycees dedicates its time to community service by planning and facilitating service projects that meet the current needs of the Lake Geneva area. The purpose of the Jaycees organization is to be a source of good through hands-on projects that enhance each member’s personal growth with the development of valuable skills while supporting the local community.

The Jaycees host various events each year, such as Venetian Festival, Lake Geneva Jaycees Duck Race, Sandbox Fill, Golfing for Those in Need, Safety Town, and the Pub & Grub Crawl.

As a 501©(4) non-profit corporation and a fully sanctioned chapter of the Wisconsin State JCI (Jaycees/United States Junior Chamber), the Lake Geneva Jaycees raise funds through events, programs, and projects designed to help neighbors and residents. On average, these events raise approximately $60,000 annually to support over 30 different non-profit and charitable organizations.

Follow the Lake Geneva Jaycees Facebook page for updates on upcoming events.