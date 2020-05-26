Lake Geneva library announces new virtual programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gardening, history, Tai Chi and more feature in the new virtual programming offered by Lake Geneva Public Library.

Programs are offered through Zoom and require registration. To register, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Starting Thursday, May 28, Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris will host a series of Thursday programs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The topic for May 28 is “Weeds: The Good, the Bad and the Beneficial.”

On June 18, her topic is “Garden Pests.” Yaris will discuss cover crops July 16, and perennial basics Aug. 20.

The library and Black Point Estate & Gardens will present three Monday programs from 6 to 7 p.m.

“The Great War: Anti-German Hysteria” is June 8; “Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva” June 29; and “Scandals Along the Shore Path” July 13.

Dave Desimone and Michael Rehberg, both of Black Point, will lead the programs — Desimone on June 8, Rehberg June 29 and July 13.

A virtual beginner’s Tai Chi class is Tuesday, June 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class will be led by Pat Culotti, of Enhancing Balance.