Lake Geneva library gears up for summer reading program, book sale

The sale occurs during normal hours — Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

‘Tails and Tales’

The library’s summer reading program runs June 14 to Aug. 29, with the theme this year being “Tails and Tales.”

The library will be using Beanstack, which is available on the computer or as an app and is free to use.

Readers will be able to log their books and earn badges. Beanstack also shows covers of books plus the amount of pages and time someone has spent reading. Families can sign up under one account or create separate accounts.

For those who do not wish to use Beanstack, there will be paper forms as well.

Email lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299 for assistance.

Children ages 3 to 17 are encouraged to register in person at the library.

Participating children will receive a Reading Log and choose a shoelace and a bead. For each Reading Log the child returns to the library during the summer, they will receive a bead to add to their shoelace.