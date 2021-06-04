Lake Geneva library gears up for summer reading program, book sale

Summer is approaching and two Lake Geneva Public Library activities are planned that go hand in hand with the season.
The Friends of the Lake Geneva Library’s Ongoing Book Sale is located on the west wall of the library, located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
There is also a new Book Sale cart outside the library, weather permitting. The cart is on the left of the library’s main doors.
All cart sales proceeds benefit children services, materials and programs at the library.
“The pandemic has caused many charitable groups to change how they fundraise to support their community,” said Larry Kundert, chairman of the book sale for the Friends. “The Friends of the Library are a creative group. One of the ways we came up with monetizing all the donated books to support programming was placing books for sale closer to the front doors on carts. On nice days, we can roll the carts outdoors near the drop off.”
Hardcover books are $2 each, paperbacks $1. The cart is continually restocked with gently used books in excellent condition.
The Ongoing Book Sale has a more expansive selection, with hardcover, trade paperbacks, DVDs and CDs priced between $1 and $2. Specially priced rare editions and signed copies of books are available at higher prices.
The sale occurs during normal hours — Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
‘Tails and Tales’
The library’s summer reading program runs June 14 to Aug. 29, with the theme this year being “Tails and Tales.”
The library will be using Beanstack, which is available on the computer or as an app and is free to use.
Readers will be able to log their books and earn badges. Beanstack also shows covers of books plus the amount of pages and time someone has spent reading. Families can sign up under one account or create separate accounts.
For those who do not wish to use Beanstack, there will be paper forms as well.
Email lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299 for assistance.
Children ages 3 to 17 are encouraged to register in person at the library.
Participating children will receive a Reading Log and choose a shoelace and a bead. For each Reading Log the child returns to the library during the summer, they will receive a bead to add to their shoelace.
Children may also register on Beanstack, but will have to come to the Library to pick up their shoelaces and beads.
Readers have a chance to win a prize at the end of the program.
For children, each Reading Log is an entry into a Grand Prize Drawing. The more Reading Logs turned in, the more chances to win. The limit is one Log per day. For adults, each book read will count as an entry to win a prize.
Local prize sponsors include Allison Wonderland, Avant Cycle Café, Bittner’s Bakery, Black Point Estate and Garden, The Bottle Shop, Candle Mercantile, Chinawest, Clearwater Outdoor, Dust Bunny Books, Emagine Theater, Gage Marine, Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Next Door Pub, and Topsy Turvy Brewery.