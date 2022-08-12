Lake Geneva library now has Book Shop, offering books & more

Friends of the Library’s popular ongoing book sale has a new name.

The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library Book Shop is located on the north wall inside the newly renovated Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, and is open during library hours.

The Book Shop plans to offer a variety of items including tote bags, stationery, bookmarks, jewelry, clothing, information booklets, other pieces of interest, and of course, gently used and specially priced books.

On nice days in summer, the Book Shop expands to four outdoor carts located on the library grounds. Carts are continually restocked with gently used books in excellent condition.

Donations from the Book Shop and the outdoor carts support Lake Geneva Public Library programs through the Friends of the Library.

“The Friends of the Library are a creative group,” said Book Sale Chairperson Larry Kundert.

He said the new space in the renovated library afford them the opportunity to expand offerings.

“The Book Shop inside will hold popular and higher quality books,” Kundert said. “We are also able to continue monetizing all the donated books to support programming by placing books for sale outside the library on carts. It’s been a huge success. This accessibility, plus continually rotating in new books encourages patrons to browse each visit they make to the library.”

He said pricing is kept simple. The $2 donation on the carts is only a suggestion.

“Everything that goes in the donation box goes to benefit programs and services at the Lake Geneva Public Library,” said Kundert.

Library hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.

Visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.