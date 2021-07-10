Lake Geneva magician named Master Illusionist of the Year

Tristan Crist is 2021’s Master Illusionist of the Year, according to the International Magicians Society.

Crist, of Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva, said the society is the largest magic organization in the world.

“I am excited and humbled to be recognized by my peers with this award,” he said. “It has been my lifelong dream to own and perform in my own theatre and I have been blessed to be able to successfully accomplish that here in Lake Geneva.”

Crist is in his sixth summer season with the show, which he performs year-round.

The modern, 175-seat theater facilitates Crist’s blend of big-stage illusions in an intimate setting.

“As an illusionist, I present large-scale magic effects that are normally seen on the large stages of Las Vegas,” he said. “What I developed in Lake Geneva was a performance space and style that allows for these grand illusions to be presented in a very up-close and personal environment.”

From dividing his assistant in half to making motorcycles and helicopters appear out of nowhere, Crist provides a high-tech, modern illusion experience several feet in front of his audience.