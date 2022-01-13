Lake Geneva Public Library wins award for enriching East Asian studies

UW-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) selected the Lake Geneva Public Library as a winner of its East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program competition.
As a winner, the Lake Geneva Public Library is one of 28 other public libraries throughout Wisconsin to receive grants to fund the enrichment of library collections with new titles that will enable patrons to deepen their understanding of East Asia.
The library used its grant to purchase a new collection of materials relating to South Korea, including a number of television dramas, films and books on culture, interior design and cooking.
The materials are now available for checkout in the library’s current location at City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
This is the second year of the competition, which generated a wide variety of programming in 2020.
“We were thrilled to be one of the libraries selected to receive this grant from UW-Madison,” said Library Director Emily Kornak. “This gave us the opportunity to add materials to our collection that we would not otherwise have been able to afford, and gives our library patrons access to some of the latest books and TV series from South Korea.”
