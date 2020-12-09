Lake Geneva senior helps hungry by driving fundraiser

Fighting world hunger has turned Marilyn Heiden’s hair green.
She dyed her hair to encourage people to donate toward an Immanuel Lutheran Church fundraiser to feed the hungry.
The Lake Geneva senior has been instrumental to the CROP Hunger Walk initiative at the church, which exceeded expectations this year.
Those expectations were admittedly low, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the church CROP Walk raised over $8,000 last year, it still collected $6,000 in October — much more than what Heiden and others anticipated, considering how many are out of work.
“I was just blown away,” Heiden said.
She is passionate about feeding the hungry, which is the goal of the CROP Walk.
It also seems to be part of what she called a “course correction” from God.
In 2004, she retired from teaching, ending her 30-plus year career as a teacher and reading specialist in the Randall School District.
Heiden wanted to travel, sew and increase her volunteer involvement in the community.
She helped out on Immanuel mission projects, cleaning job sites on Habitat For Humanity house builds.
“Then, about a year after I retired is when my first retina detached,” Heiden said.
She underwent 10 surgeries, but today, Heiden can no longer drive or read without a special magnifying device.
While her sight deteriorated, she believes it was the Lord telling her she needed to care more for people.
Although she frequently said she cannot do much, Paul VanDeBerg — the pastor at Immanuel — believes Heiden is a role model.
“What I really love about Marilyn and her capacity as a role model is that, while she has impaired vision, she truly sees issues like hunger with tremendous clarity and has helped everyone in our community see that concern far more clearly as well,” said VanDeBerg.
He said Heiden remains vital and active in the church, using her time, wisdom and experience to make a tremendous impact.
VanDeBerg said she is also the catalyst for the CROP Walk initiative.
“She has tremendous compassion for people who are struggling to make ends meet and I know she loves the CROP Walk because the funds raised benefit our own community as well as the communities in need all over the world,” he said.
Money raised by the walk goes to feed people worldwide, with 25% of it going to local food pantries, said Heiden.
Together, local churches this year raised over $13,000 during the event, which is sponsored by Church World Services, according to Heiden.
She said her main job was to get people to sign up for the Oct. 4 event, which evolved Virtual CROP Walk For Hunger.
This year, people could still attend the actual walk through Williams Bay, a hike that traverses such popular places as Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and the George Williams College campus.
However, they also allowed participants to walk wherever they wanted, whenever they wanted. Being virtual, people had the option of walking even in their own back yard.
Participants asked for donations, but Heiden said the event needs someone asking people to participate, which she often did from a table set up during the church’s Sunday outdoor worship services.
She also came up with the challenges that not only changed her own hair color, but it had VanDeBerg dressed in church as Elvis Presley.
Last year, the challenge was if the CROP Walk raised over $5,000, both Heiden and VanDeBerg would dye their hair blue.
“It was just kind of like, with CROP Walk, the whole thing had just gotten kind of ho-hum … wilting on the vine,” said Heiden. “I thought this might shake it up.”
It did, but given the impact COVID-19 made on the economy, this year’s challenge was dialed back a little.
If they raised $3,000, Heiden would dye her hair green — and if it was over $5,000, VanDeBerg would wear the Elvis costume at church.
With Immanuel’s walk bringing in over $6,000, both held up their end of the bargain.
But the green has faded a bit from Heiden’s hair, which she was “Packer green” after she first dyed it.
Heiden has lived in Lake Geneva most of her life, currently in the house in which she grew up with her siblings.
Her mother, Winifred, was a teacher at Star Center School in Bloomfield. Her father, Herman, ran a heating and air conditioning business in Lake Geneva.
After going to college in Texas to become a teacher herself, Marilyn returned to Lake Geneva. For 31 years, she taught and was a reading specialist in the Randall School District.
Today, she tries to follow what the Lord wants her to do.
“I just got to keep trying, keep touching base with people, keep looking out for things to do and people to help,” said Marilyn.
