Lake Geneva senior helps hungry by driving fundraiser

“Then, about a year after I retired is when my first retina detached,” Heiden said.

She underwent 10 surgeries, but today, Heiden can no longer drive or read without a special magnifying device.

While her sight deteriorated, she believes it was the Lord telling her she needed to care more for people.

Although she frequently said she cannot do much, Paul VanDeBerg — the pastor at Immanuel — believes Heiden is a role model.

“What I really love about Marilyn and her capacity as a role model is that, while she has impaired vision, she truly sees issues like hunger with tremendous clarity and has helped everyone in our community see that concern far more clearly as well,” said VanDeBerg.

He said Heiden remains vital and active in the church, using her time, wisdom and experience to make a tremendous impact.

VanDeBerg said she is also the catalyst for the CROP Walk initiative.

“She has tremendous compassion for people who are struggling to make ends meet and I know she loves the CROP Walk because the funds raised benefit our own community as well as the communities in need all over the world,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}