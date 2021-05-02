Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra returns to playing live with 'Reawakening' concert

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra has its first live and in-person performance since the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled for May 8 at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay.
File photo, Regional News
It's been over a year since the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra (LGSO) had an honest to goodness in-person live performance.
The wait ends Saturday, May 8, when LGSO plays a 7:30 p.m. "Reawakening" concert at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay.
Concertmaster Lisa Gauslow and guest conductor and former music director Andrew Dogan will lead an ensemble which features LGSO string players.
The program draws from a variety of string music, from baroque to jazz.
Expect to hear the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Debussy's "Claire de Lune' and the Holst St. Paul Suite.
Performers and audience members will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at the event.
Capacity is limited, and the LGSO strongly encourages those who attend be vaccinated.
In photos: Who's playing Belfry Music Theater this year?
Casi Joy
Casi Joy, a twelfth season finalist on "The Voice," is scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7.
Submitted, Regional News
Sal Valentinetti
Sal Valentinetti, who was on season 11 of "America's Got Talent," is scheduled to play Belfry Oct. 6 and 7.
Submitted, Regional News
Jaimee Paul
Jaimee Paul presents "Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond" July 21 and 22.
Submitted, Regional News
Heart By Heart
Heart By Heart is set to perform July 28 and 29. The group features two of the original members of Heart, who are also Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.
Submitted, Regional News
Tusk
Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk returns to Belfry Music Theatre for shows June 30 through July 4.
Submitted, Regional News
Dean Z
Dean Z brings his Elvis Presley tribute act to the Belfry stage once again with shows Aug. 18 through 21.
Submitted, Regional News
The Buckinghams
The Buckinghams play Oct. 1 and 2.
Submitted, Regional News
American English
The Beatles tribute act American English kicks off Belfry's 2021 concert season with shows June 4 and 5.
File photo, Regional News
Jay White
Jay White pays tribute to Neil Diamond while raising money to fund Parkinson's research with his Belfry shows Aug. 11 to 14.
Submitted, Regional News
Sir Franc D'Ambrosio
"Broadway: Beyond the Chandelier," featuring Sir Franc D'Ambrosio, is Sept. 8 to 11.
Submitted, Regional News
Rick Schuler
Rick Schuler performs the music of John Denver Sept. 15 and 16.
Submitted, Regional News
Infinite Journey
Infinite Journey is set to perform the music of Journey Oct. 15 and 16.
Submitted, Regional News
Four C Notes
Bringing the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to life are the Four C Notes, which returns to the Belfry Oct. 22 and 23.
File photo, Regional News
Zachary Stevenson
Zachary Stevenson pays tribute to Buddy Holly with shows Oct. 8 and 9.
Submitted, Regional News
