Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra returns to playing live with 'Reawakening' concert

LGSO

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra has its first live and in-person performance since the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled for May 8 at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay. 

 File photo, Regional News

It's been over a year since the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra (LGSO) had an honest to goodness in-person live performance.

The wait ends Saturday, May 8, when LGSO plays a 7:30 p.m. "Reawakening" concert at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. 

Concertmaster Lisa Gauslow and guest conductor and former music director Andrew Dogan will lead an ensemble which features LGSO string players. 

The program draws from a variety of string music, from baroque to jazz.

Expect to hear the Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Debussy's "Claire de Lune' and the Holst St. Paul Suite. 

Performers and audience members will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at the event. 

Capacity is limited, and the LGSO strongly encourages those who attend be vaccinated. 

Tickets are $15 each. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/awakening-lake-geneva-symphony-concert-tickets-151501451921.

