Lake Geneva woman's quilt to be featured in Madison show

MADISON — A quilt from a Lake Geneva woman will be featured in the 2022 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest Sept. 8 to 10 at the Alliant Energy Center.

Antionette “Nina” Schipp’s quilt, “Halloween Candy,” was selected for the event, where it will be displayed for over 20,000 visitors.

Quilters from across the country submitted their best work for judging in this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Schipp has been quilting for six years.

“After caring for my mom for 19 years, I needed something to help fill my day,” said Schipp. “In 2016, I tuned on the PBS program ‘Quilting Arts,’ and one of the episodes showed how to make hexagons from circles, and thought I would give it a try.”

Quilts accepted in the Quilt Contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each category. One quilt is awarded as “Best of Show.” One quilt is also selected to receive the Viewers’ Choice award by those who attend the event.

For the first time in three years, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as an in-person event, welcoming quilt lovers from across Wisconsin and throughout the United States to join together and celebrate the art of quilting.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show’s main attraction is the 10-category juried and judged Quilt Contest exhibit, showcasing the incredible talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to innovative pictorial quilts.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show also includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.

Visit quiltshow.com for advance registration and full event details now.

Event organizers will continue to monitor updates from health officials regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and will share the latest information about their protocols at quiltshow.com.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.

PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

PBS Wisconsin channels include WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.