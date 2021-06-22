Lake Geneva's Authorfest expands to feature more activities

A third day has been added to Beachside Authorfest, where local writers present their works in a meet-and-greet festival environment at Lake Geneva’s Library Park.

The event will run from Thursday evening through Saturday, July 8 to 10, with both live and Zoom activities.

Recently, event organizers announced that Authorfest will return to its more traditional, in-person format after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by the Lake Geneva Public Library’s Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, Authorfest is expected to host over 20 local authors so far.

“This year’s Beachside Authorfest is bigger than ever,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member.

Authorfest activities are free and open to the public, with the overall structure of the event following that of a book — an “introduction” July 8, “foreword” July 9 and “event” July 10.

Pamela Toler, author of “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History,” presents the keynote program via Zoom Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. Email RStrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299 for a reservation.