Lake Geneva's Authorfest expands to feature more activities

A third day has been added to Beachside Authorfest, where local writers present their works in a meet-and-greet festival environment at Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
The event will run from Thursday evening through Saturday, July 8 to 10, with both live and Zoom activities.
Recently, event organizers announced that Authorfest will return to its more traditional, in-person format after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by the Lake Geneva Public Library’s Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, Authorfest is expected to host over 20 local authors so far.
“This year’s Beachside Authorfest is bigger than ever,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member.
Authorfest activities are free and open to the public, with the overall structure of the event following that of a book — an “introduction” July 8, “foreword” July 9 and “event” July 10.
Pamela Toler, author of “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History,” presents the keynote program via Zoom Thursday, July 8, at 6 p.m. Email RStrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299 for a reservation.
An evening of storytelling, theater and live entertainment is planned for Friday July 9, starting at 5 p.m. Guests should bring their own chair or blanket.
On Saturday, July 10, authors will be at their booths, selling and signing their books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toler will return July 10, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Featured Author Booth.
“There will be books for all ages and interests,” Brookes said.
Authors expected to participate in this year’s event include Sharon Angelici, Michelle Caffrey, Tish delaMora, Pat Hall, Frank Landi, Kenneth Linde, Victoria Noe, Carol Paur, Jerry Peterson, Georgann Prochaska, Charlene Wexler, Stephen Glick, Gregory Renz, Rich Elliott, Dr. Gerry Haller, Jeremy Kester, Lisa Lickel, Eric Schlehlein, Howard Seaborne, Joyce Selander, K.M. Waldvogel and the Wisconsin Historical Society/Black Point Estate & Gardens.
Interested authors can sign up now to participate by completing a form accessible through the library website, lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. Forms are due by June 25.
Authors will provide their own table, chairs, displays and canopies. Booths will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
The cost for authors to participate is $25. Visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.