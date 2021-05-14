Lake Geneva's Authorfest to return to live, festival format

Beachside Authorfest is a live, in-person event again, and authors can sign up now to participate.
The annual summer gathering in Lake Geneva’s Library Park is set for Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Offered by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the family friendly event featured small-press authors presenting their books in a meet-and-greet festival format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event went virtual last year. Authorfest 2020 was an online event that spotlighted 24 authors from July through August.
Now in its seventh year, Beachside Authorfest will return outdoors — rain or shine — near the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
“We’re very excited to host the Seventh Annual Beachside Authorfest as an in-person event again,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member.
“There will be books for all ages and interests, authors to meet, and perhaps some surprises to discover.”
Authors who are expected to participate July 10 include Sharon Angelici, Michelle Caffrey, Tish delaMora, Pat Hall, Frank Landi, Kenneth Linde, Victoria Noe, Carol Paur, Jerry Peterson, Georgann Prochaska, Charlene Wexler and the Wisconsin Historical Society/Black Point Estate & Gardens.
There will also be two authors new to Beachside Authorfest — Stephen Glick and Gregory Renz.
During the event, author tables will be set up 6 feet apart from each other. Masks are required, and authors are encouraged to host one person or family at a time.
To participate, authors must complete a form accessible through the library website, lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. The form must be turned in by June 25. Authors will provide their own table, chairs, displays and canopies. The cost for authors to participate is $25. Visit the library website for more information.