Lake Geneva's Authorfest to return to live, festival format

Beachside Authorfest is a live, in-person event again, and authors can sign up now to participate.

The annual summer gathering in Lake Geneva’s Library Park is set for Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offered by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the family friendly event featured small-press authors presenting their books in a meet-and-greet festival format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event went virtual last year. Authorfest 2020 was an online event that spotlighted 24 authors from July through August.

Now in its seventh year, Beachside Authorfest will return outdoors — rain or shine — near the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

“We’re very excited to host the Seventh Annual Beachside Authorfest as an in-person event again,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member.

“There will be books for all ages and interests, authors to meet, and perhaps some surprises to discover.”