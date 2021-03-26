Lake Geneva's Easter egg hunts, brunches & more

While there may not be as many Easter events this year as there were before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a far cry from last year — when even rolls of toilet paper were hard to find.
Despite the vaccine rollout, many groups and businesses hosting Easter egg hunts, brunches and other events are still observing social distancing and mask guidelines.
Although there are some “take home” egg hunt events — where families can grab kits designed to help them create their own hunts at home — a couple of communities are having the event in the more traditional way.
Following is a listing of hunts, Easter brunches and other events in celebration of the holiday.
Egg hunts
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to noon, First Lutheran Church and School, 415 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Families can drive through the parking lot, encounter characters in the story of Easter and receive bags of candy-filled eggs, activities and other prizes.
Trinity’s Easter Hunt March 27, 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Hunt will look a little different this year, but children will be divided by age groups. Also features free concert by Todd Downing.
Easter Jam from Sunday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 4. Community wide Easter egg hunt begins at St. John’s Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. Registration and hunt begin March 28. “All you need is your family, a car, and a cell phone that can receive text message clues,” states St. John’s Facebook event page. To start, text join 32488 to 650-262-5837.
Delavan’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 9.45 a.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny, search for eggs.
Fontana’s Easter Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11 a.m., Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana. Rain, snow or shine.
Take Home Egg Hunt April 3, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Williams Bay High School parking lot, 25 Theatre Road, Williams Bay. Take the hunt home, drop off canned fruit, soups, chicken, tuna and other food to donate to the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.
Jaycees’ Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 12:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Free to-go Easter egg kits for home hunts Visit the Lake Geneva Jaycees Facebook page for more details.
Easter brunches
Geneva ChopHouse, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons: Easter Breakfast Buffet April 4, 6:30 a.m. to noon. First come, first served, no reservations. Cost $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 4 to 12, $16.25 ages 2 to 5, free for those who are younger.
The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana: April 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West. Cost $46 adults, $18 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more information.
Crafted Pizza & Tap, the Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva: April 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. With live music by Michael Woelfel. Cost: $39.95 adults, $19.95 ages 5 to 10. Call 262-249-3842 or visit ridgelakegeneva.com/easter-brunch to reserve a table.
Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S, town of Geneva: Brunch at the Clubhouse April 4, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Cost $56.50 for adults, $30 for ages 5 to 10, complimentary for ages 4 and younger. Easter egg hunt for brunch guests at 11:45 a.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-brunch-930am-tickets-145086518683 or www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-brunch-1245pm-tickets-145553230631.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan: April 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontier Restaurant. Cost: $47.95 per adult, $16.95 ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required. Also: “Take and Bake” carryout option; Easter egg hunt for brunch and resort guests at 9 a.m.; and family photos in the Great Room 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-278-7950 for more information.
Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva: Easter brunch & dinner to go, April 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults $35.95, ages 9 to 12 $15.95, ages 5 to 8 $8.95, ages 4 and younger free. To-go dinner — which includes turkey, ham and more — costs $23.95 per person, or $12.95 for those younger than 12. Call 262-348-9900 to book reservation.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa: April 4, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Maple Lawn Ballroom. Cost $65 ages 13 and older, $32.50 ages 6 to 12, $16.25 ages 2 to 5, complimentary for ages 2 and younger. Brunch guests ages 5 to 12 can participate in Easter egg hunt at noon. Visit grandgeneva.com to make reservations and for more details.
Other Easter events
Pop-up Photos with the Easter Bunny will be Saturdays and Sundays, March 27 and 28, and April 3, Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Bunny will be outside for free photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 888-214-7614 for more details.
Easter at The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn, April 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family-style Easter feast includes Porchetta, fresh seafood, house-made pasta and more. Visit www.thegrandviewrestaurant.com for details or call 262-248-5690 to reserve a seat.
Easter Dinner To Go April 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Geneva National Resort. Dinner for two $65, for four $120. Call 262-421-4619 to place order by April 1 at 2 p.m.
Easter Dinner April 4, noon to 7 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., Geneva National. $65 per person. Reservations required. Call 262-753-6970.