Lake Geneva's Easter egg hunts, brunches & more

While there may not be as many Easter events this year as there were before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a far cry from last year — when even rolls of toilet paper were hard to find.

Despite the vaccine rollout, many groups and businesses hosting Easter egg hunts, brunches and other events are still observing social distancing and mask guidelines.

Although there are some “take home” egg hunt events — where families can grab kits designed to help them create their own hunts at home — a couple of communities are having the event in the more traditional way.

Following is a listing of hunts, Easter brunches and other events in celebration of the holiday.

Egg hunts

Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to noon, First Lutheran Church and School, 415 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Families can drive through the parking lot, encounter characters in the story of Easter and receive bags of candy-filled eggs, activities and other prizes.

Trinity’s Easter Hunt March 27, 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Hunt will look a little different this year, but children will be divided by age groups. Also features free concert by Todd Downing.