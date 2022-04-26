Lake Geneva's Gallery 223 hosts live demo from artist, author & art instructor Becker

Artist, author and art instructor David Becker will give a live painting demonstration at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

The gallery is located at 223 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva. Becker’s demo is free and open to the public.

The award-winning Becker works in many mediums, including watercolors, oils, and acrylics, but he is mostly recognized for his watercolor scenes of Chicago. His work can be found hanging in homes and businesses throughout Chicago. He is the author of “Watercolor Composition Made Easy” and “How to Sketch with Watercolor.”

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s mission is to encourage individual artistic growth and excellence, as well as increase community exposure to the visual arts.

Basic artist membership is $50 yearly and includes opportunities to show work in the gallery, have a presence on the website and network with other artists.

Gallery 223 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information about the foundation and gallery, or to apply for membership, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.