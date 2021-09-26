Lake Geneva's Hellfire Hot Sauce returns to 'Hot Ones'

A Lake Geneva-based hot sauce company is featured on the new season of YouTube show "Hot Ones."

Hellfire Hot Sauce Inc.'s Kranked is one of 10 sauces on the show, now in its 16th season.

On "Hot Ones," celebrity guests are interviewed by Emmy-nominated host Sean Evans over a plate of hot wings.

This is the fourth time the show has featured a sauce from Hellfire, which is owned by Diana Papandrea and Merle Mortensen, a.k.a. the "Sauceress" and "Chilimaster," respectively.

Papandrea said they are extremely excited.

"We are always asked by people, 'Have you ever heard of that show "Hot Ones?"' And it's so cool to say yes, we're on it," she said. "This year, we're in the coveted #9 spot and we can't wait to see the celebrity reactions to our newest and hottest concoction, Kranked!"

Kranked was developed specifically for the show, a spicy treat loaded with black garlic and 19 other ingredients designed to create not only a super hot sauce but a flavor bomb.

This is actually the third time Hellfire has had a sauce in the #9 spot on "Hot Ones." Previously, the company held the spot with its Fiery Fool and Fear This sauces.