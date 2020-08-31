Lake Geneva's Impact Awards seeks nominees

Nominations are open for VISIT Lake Geneva’s 2020 Impact Awards.

Since 1974, VISIT has honored those that have made positive and significant impacts on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area with its annual awards program.

“The Impact Awards recognize the best of the best,” said Stephanie Klett, VISIT Lake Geneva’s president and CEO. “It’s exciting to see and recognize the positive work being done in our region, and to have the opportunity to say thank you.”

Community members have until Sept. 25 to nominate a person, business or organization in any of the four award categories below.

Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award: Presented to an individual who represents the Lake Geneva region at its very best, consistently making a positive difference.

Community Betterment Award: Presented to a person, business or organization who enhances and improves the quality of life in the Lake Geneva region.

Hospitality Award: Presented to a person or business who exemplifies outstanding customer service, care and hospitality.