Lake Geneva's Neal Aspinall again designs poster for largest cross-country ski race in Northern America

A special poster in honor of a winter sports event in Northern Wisconsin was created by an area artist — for the third year in a row.

The poster for the 48th Annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner was by Neal Aspinall, of Lake Geneva. The event runs from Cable to Hayward.

Aspinall has created designs for numerous corporations, including Target, Coca-Cola, Ford Motor Co. and Harley Davidson, as well as events like the Wisconsin State Fair.

His art also adorns the covers of past Geneva Lakes Area Visitors’ Guides. He made posters for the Venetian Festival, Winterfest, the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show and other local events, groups and locations.

A graduate of the Art Institute of Colorado, Aspinall has received accolades from the American Society of Illustrators Annual; Communication Arts Illustration Annual; Graphis Magazine; Print Regional Design Annual; POPAII Gold Medals; and the Art Institute of Colorado Hall of Fame in 2007.

This year marks Aspinall’s third poster to commemorate the Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski race, which occurred Feb. 23 to 27.

The 2022 Birkebeiner poster shows skiers speeding across a snow-slicked road as spectators cheer.

Last year’s poster of a woman skiing uphill was the first time a female appeared on a poster for the event, said Aspinall.

The “Birkie,” as it is known, started as a single race. It has since grown into several events in addition to the 51 and 55K Birkie marathons and the 24K Kortelopet races.

Racers from the Midwest, Canada and Scandinavian countries are traditionally drawn to Hayward for the Birkie.

For more about Aspinall, visit www.NealAspinall.com.

For more about the Birkebeiner, go to birkie.com.