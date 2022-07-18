Lake Geneva's Neal Aspinall holds first ever hometown show, kicking off with VIP event

Meet Lake Geneva artist Neal Aspinall and view his work Friday through Sunday, July 29-31.

Aspinall's show, "Pure Genuine Lake Geneva," will be July 30 and 31 in The Geneva Room at the Landmark Center, 772 Main St., Suite 202, Lake Geneva.

A special VIP experience event is July 29.

"Pure Genuine Lake Geneva" marks the first time that the works of Aspinall will be on view in Wisconsin.

From Lake Geneva, Aspinall is a graduate of the Art Institute of Colorado. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2007.

Aspinall loves simplicity in his images and likes to allow the viewer to fill in the blanks. He is a big fan & student of pre-1960s Americana advertising.

His work has been described as using images of the past to communicate concepts of the present. He loves to connect with the viewer and his art feels very approachable and Mayberry-esque.

Organized by the Geneva Lake Foundation, the showing will feature over 25 works by Aspinall.

There will be a VIP Opening Night Collectors Preview Experience July 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $68 each.

The experience includes a cash bar, light appetizers, live music, a silent auction and a meet-and-greet with Aspinall, who will auction a private commission among other prints.

Also at the experience, Aspinall will unveil a unique, original piece that will be auctioned off.

Cocktails, music and exhibit viewing July 29 will be from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The silent art auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

Introduction and meet-the-artist is at 7:15 p.m. Live demo and Aspinall's big reveal will be at 7:25 p.m., which is also the start of the live auction.

The silent art auction ends and the announcement of auction winners will be at 7:45 p.m. Networking time is 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.

For the general show July 30 and 31, tickets are $8. Children and students under age 12 are free.

Ticket includes access to open viewing and a special immersive photo op, plus a 20% discount on any poster purchases or orders.

Show is open July 30 and 31 from noon to 4 p.m. On July 30, the photo op and a poster signing with Aspinall is from 3 to 4 p.m.

The event is an evening of dedication to Aspinall, to support the Geneva Lake Foundation and to bring art to the community.

A portion of the proceeds goes to foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves the public in development for the purposes of promoting arts and education facilitating positive publicity for Walworth County and Wisconsin.

This public Foundation aims to deliver long term culture through a variety of immersive art experiences including various visual and performing forms such as film, sculpture, painting and performance art, and diverse and cultural representation of all mediums & installations.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to genevaroom.com.

To see Aspinall's work, visit www.nealaspinall.com.