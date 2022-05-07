Lake Geneva's St. Francis school stages 'High School Musical Jr.'

The St. Francis de Sales Players present Disney’s "High School Musical Jr." Thursday-Sunday, May 12-15.
In the production are over 30 fourth- through eight-graders at St. Francis de Sales School in Lake Geneva.
"High School Musical Jr." will be performed at Chapel On The Hill, N2440 Ara Glen Drive, Town of Linn.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. May 12-14, and May 15 at 2 p.m.
The story centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school.
The two meet on a family vacation and rediscover each other at school. Their relationship and their surprise decision to audition together for the school show are thwarted by the school’s current leading lady, Sharpay, and Troy and Gabriella’s well-meaning friends.
Finally, Gabriella and Troy find a way to be themselves and are rewarded with the lead roles in the school show. Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, the musical explores issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.
