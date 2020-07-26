Lakeland Players hope to return in March

ELKHORN — This fall, the stage at Sprague Theater will be a little quieter than usual.

The Lakeland Players recently announced that its next round of shows may not begin until March 2021 at the earliest.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-running community theater group is keeping its Sprague Theater closed for the time being.

But the Players hope to perform "Always Patsy Cline," originally intended as the first show of its next season, in March 2021.

Then in May, the group is wants to bring the musical "All Shook Up" to the stage.

Linda Kouzes, of the Players, said pandemic-related safety concerns were behind the rescheduling of "Always Patsy Cline" and "Elf."

"Cline" was going to have a small cast, she said, but the group decided it was too early to open.

Had it progressed as planned, auditions would have been in early September.

The Players also wanted to perform a Christmas show, "Elf," but it required a large cast with lots of children, said Kouzes.

"Also, we haven't quite figured out how to do social distancing in the theater," she said.