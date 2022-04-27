Lakeland Players take on Elvis & Shakespeare in 'All Shook Up'

ELKHORN — A jukebox musical comedy built around the songs of Elvis Presley is the next Lakeland Players production to hit the stage at the historic Sprague Theater.

“All Shook Up” will be Friday through Sunday, May 13-15 and 20-22, at the theater, which is located at 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Lakeland Players is an Elkhorn community theater group which has been performing for audiences for almost 50 years.

With “All Shook Up,” the plot is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” featuring 24 Presley songs, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and more.

A live pit band will perform music. The ensemble cast features two leads — Diana Riechers, of Elkhorn; and Trevor Wilson, of McHenry, Illinois. Other actors in principal roles include Javan Wehmeier, Mackenzie Renner, Sue and Dan Greben and high school students Randy Jacobs and Kirsten Sidenberg-Sis, all of Elkhorn.

Bridgette Bennet, Jeff Harding and the director, Barry Norton, are from Illinois. The ensemble cast consists of Nikkie and Sarah Rebernak, Serenity Jensen, Madison Markham, Katie Monroe, Savannah Hernandez and Lainey Mosher. Eli King and John Ivan head up musical direction and Riechers choreography.

The cast of “All Shook Up” will perform in memory of longtime Lakeland Players director and choreographer David Whitney, the show’s original director before he died in 2021.

Tickets are $18, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling 262-383-0762.

For more information, rehearsal photos and more, find Lakeland Players on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.