Learn about Wisconsin's band shells at Williams Bay presentation

WILLIAMS BAY — A presentation on band shells is Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Conference Point Center.

Speaker Marjorie Kozich presents “Band Shells of Wisconsin: An Historic and Pictorial Look at Wisconsin’s Band Shells” in the dining hall of the center, located at 300 Conference Point Road, Williams Bay.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served.

Presented by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the event is free and open to the public.

“The Kozich presentation will be an interesting look at Wisconsin’s band shells,” said Sandra Johnson, president of the Cultural Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support culture in Williams Bay.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is my hope that it may spark the interest of the public and be the beginning of an effort to have a band shell in Williams Bay.”

According to a statement from the alliance, band shells have long served communities in Wisconsin and across the nation as a place to gather for live music, shows, weddings, and speeches.