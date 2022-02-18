Learn how to prune apple trees, grow strawberries in containers & more

UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program is offering free educational mini-webinars to help people become more successful in your own yards, gardens, containers — anywhere plants are grown.

Each mini-webinar is 20 minutes, followed by a Q&A. The series is open to the public. Registration is required.

There are there mini-webinars in the Planning for a Fruitful Season Mini-Webinars series.

Pruning Apple Trees to Maximize Healthy Fruit Production — Wednesday, Feb. 23, noon.

Late winter is an excellent time to prune backyard apple trees. Proper pruning helps trees produce high-quality apples. Learn about proper pruning techniques and how the structure of an apple tree supports healthy fruit production. Presented by Amaya Atucha, Associate Professor/Fruit Crop Specialist, UW-Madison.

Identification, Management and Control of Major Apple Pests — Wednesday, March 2, noon.

Be prepared to combat common pests on backyard apple trees. Learn about the major insect and fungal pests that can cause damage to apples and the timing of different management strategies. Presented by Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension.

Growing Strawberries in Containers — Wednesday, March 9, noon.

Learn ways to grow fresh strawberries in containers, including how to select the right variety, soil, watering and fertilizer and how to overwinter them. Presented by Darrin Kimbler, Agriculture Educator, UW-Madison Division of Extension Iron County.

To register, go to bit.ly/3rZez9V.

For more information, visit hort.extension.wisc.edu/events.