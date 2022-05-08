Learn more about avian friends May 14 at Hackmatack land in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — What do birds dine on? How does light pollution create problems for migrating birds?

Get the answers at Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge’s Turner Tract in Genoa City from 8-10 a.m. at a celebration of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14.

This year's theme for this World Migratory Bird Day is Dim the Lights for Birds at Night. Spring migration is currently in full swing. Light pollution is a significant threat to migratory birds, causing disorientation when they fly at night, leading to collisions with buildings, perturbing their internal clocks, or interfering with their ability to undertake long-distance migrations. Solutions to light pollution are readily available. Learn more about night migration and what you can do to help make birds' travels more safe.

Participants will also learn how to help birds by planting a Backyard Bird Diner and about the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge sites that are improving habitat for birds in both Illinois and Wisconsin and are also places people can visit.

National wildlife refuges are for wildlife, but also people. On May 14, two guided bird walks through the 86-acre Turner Tract will be offered. Participants should bring their own binoculars, but they are able to enjoy the birds without them.

The Turner Tract is located at N541 County Highway H, Bloomfield. There is a small parking lot on site.

To reserve a parking spot at the time you plan to arrive on May 14, register at tinyurl.com/7z9v3uau.