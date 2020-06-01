Library begins reopening process

People can start going to the Lake Geneva Public Library again, by appointment.
Starting Monday, June 8, people can visit the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the library has been closed to the public. It implemented curbside service, so people could still check out books and other materials.
All in-person library programs and events have been cancelled through the end of August.
While the Lake Geneva Library Board has yet to determine when events can resume, the initial reopening phase places a limit on the number of patrons allowed inside.
Starting June 8, up to 10 guests will be allowed in the library at a time.
Each patron can make an appointment that is no longer than two hours.
The library begins taking appointments Friday, June 5.
“We are very excited to start gradually restoring access to the library to our patrons,” said Library Director Emily Kornak. “At the same time, our staff has also been affected by COVID-19 and exposure to the virus, so we will proceed carefully in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
As the library reopens, curbside service will continue through the summer.
“We’re not fully open, but that doesn’t stop everyone from getting a basket full of books,” said Sara Soukup, the library’s head of youth services.
She said patrons can place books, movies, albums and other items on hold using the SHARE online catalog, or by contacting the library.
Kornak said the library may have to revert back to curbside-only service if too many staff members are quarantined.
Those who visit the library must wear a mask inside the building.
The library can provide disposable masks to those who need them.
Staff will wear masks and frequently clean high touch points in the building.
Wen-D Kersten, trustee of the Lake Geneva Library Board, said they recognize it may be uncomfortable to some, but the Centers for Disease Control and other health organizations state that masks are worn to protect others.
“Please help us to provide a safe environment for both our staff and patrons by complying with these guidelines when you are in the library,” Kersten said.
Initially, some library collections — such as current print editions of newspapers and new magazines — will not be available.
Toys and games also will not accessible.
However, public computers and seating have been rearranged to comply with social distancing guidelines.
To schedule appointments, call 262-249-5299 or email lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
For more information, visit the library’s website, www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us, or its Facebook page.
Virtual reading
On June 1, the Lake Geneva Public Library launched its summer reading program.
Open to ages 3 to 18, the program allows participants the chance to win prizes.
They can download program information, activity calendars and submit their entries at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/kids-teens/.
Soukup said the program offers readers suggestions, and participants will not have to worry about counting minutes.
“Read what you want for how long you want, and then answer the questions on the online reading entry form once a week to be entered into the prize drawing,” she said.
The library will hold weekly drawings to win free new books.
At the end of summer, it will host a grand prize drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
“I cannot wait for the day when we are able to fully open again,” said Soukup. “I miss the sound of kids enjoying the library. In the meantime, I am happy to be able to provide many, many great books to read.”
Visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/kids-teens/ for more information.
The virtual reading program is made possible by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library.
