Library begins reopening process

“We’re not fully open, but that doesn’t stop everyone from getting a basket full of books,” said Sara Soukup, the library’s head of youth services.

She said patrons can place books, movies, albums and other items on hold using the SHARE online catalog, or by contacting the library.

Kornak said the library may have to revert back to curbside-only service if too many staff members are quarantined.

Those who visit the library must wear a mask inside the building.

The library can provide disposable masks to those who need them.

Staff will wear masks and frequently clean high touch points in the building.

Wen-D Kersten, trustee of the Lake Geneva Library Board, said they recognize it may be uncomfortable to some, but the Centers for Disease Control and other health organizations state that masks are worn to protect others.

“Please help us to provide a safe environment for both our staff and patrons by complying with these guidelines when you are in the library,” Kersten said.

Initially, some library collections — such as current print editions of newspapers and new magazines — will not be available.