Library bingo offers tasty treats for all ages

People of all ages can take the Winter Reading Bingo Challenges offered by the Lake Geneva Public Library.

The Children’s Challenge runs through Feb. 27, while the Adult Reading Challenge ends Feb. 28.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library and the Rotary Club of Lake Geneva, the Children’s Challenge has three age groups — ages 3 to 6, 7 to 11 and 12 to 15. Bingo cards vary depending on age.

Ages 3 to 11 can win a book for each bingo row, up to five. For blackout bingo, winners receive a $5 gift certificate to Something Sweet in Lake Geneva.

Ages 12 to 15 will receive the same for a blackout bingo win.

The Friends and Bittner’s Bakery sponsor the Adult Reading Challenge.

Participants receive one bingo card. Upon completion of a bingo, the first 30 respondents win a Hot Cocoa Bomb from Bittner’s. Four corners do not count as a bingo.

Bingo cards can be printed off by visiting lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. Cards will also be provided via curbside pickup. Cards can also be turned in curbside or through the library drop box, by placing them in an envelope.

Participants should write their name and phone number on the bingo card.