Library exhibit spotlights race horses, farms

The photography of Margaret Burlingham will be on display throughout the month of December at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

Burlingham has been photographing thoroughbred race horses and farms for 12 years.

“I love to capture scenes from our 500-acre farm in Southeastern Wisconsin,” she said in a statement. “The race horse and farm worlds are a mystery to many people.”

In addition to her regular exhibits in venues in the region — including Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva — Burlingham works with Coady Photography, the track photographer at Arlington Park, Illinois.

She has photographed the Arlington Million and the Breeder’s Cup and volunteers as a photographer for CANTER Chicago and Galloping Out, two organizations which seek homes for retiring race horses.

Burlingham’s farm photography has won awards from the Hoard Museum and the National Corner Growers.

For more about Burlingham, visit www.mvbphotos.com.

For more about the library exhibit, visit www.lakegeneva.liv.wi.us or the library’s Facebook page.