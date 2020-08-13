Library features art from five local women

Five women are featured artists at the Lake Geneva Public Library this month.

The works by Sarah McConnell, Pam Ring, Dorae Bowen, Star Norini and Nikki Marsicano can be viewed near the fireplace at the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva and art have been entwined in the life of McConnell, who draws inspiration from the lake, her grandfather’s rustic cabin and her aunt, Katherine Zimmerly.

Retired from the education field, McConnell works in various forms, including mixed media watercolor and acrylic painting.

Also tinkering in mixed media, Ring defines herself as a collage artist. Her primary medium is paper.

Bowen has been painting for about 10 years. Her picture at the library features cranes from a photograph by Lester Crisman, a Lake Geneva area resident known for his local wildlife photos.

Norini was an interior designer and business owner in Chicago’s North Shore area. Now retired, she paints and draws, specializing in florals, commissioned pet portraits, still life and nature studies.