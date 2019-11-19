Lights, charm & cheer: Christmas in the Country kicks off Nov. 24

TOWN OF LYONS — Bathed in holiday lights, warm cheer and Midwestern charm, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Christmas in the Country celebration is a local tradition.
A series of events and specials will roll out during the six-week celebration, which features over two million holiday lights and animated displays decorating the 1,300-acre resort at 7036 Grand Geneva Way.
Officially, the 25th annual Christmas in the Country kicks off Sunday, Nov. 24, with Grand Geneva’s Illumination Ceremony.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., the free event features a fireworks display, Christmas tree lighting, voting on Grand Geneva’s gingerbread house competition and more.
There will also be children’s activities and raffle prizes, a visit from Santa Claus and complimentary holiday cookies and hot cocoa.
Guests can bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Walworth County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
At 6 p.m., participants will gather by the large Christmas tree outside for the countdown to Illumination and fireworks.
Resort guests can obtain special room rates for Nov. 24, starting at $99.
Call 877-741-9598 for reservations.
There is much more in store for this year’s Christmas in the Country.
Unless otherwise noted, call 262-249-4788 to make reservations or to learn more about the following.
Holiday TeaEvery Friday and Saturday, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 21, Holiday Tea at Ristorante Brissago is from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Service includes seasonal scones, sandwiches, fresh fruit tarts and more. Mimosas and wine available for those ages 21 and older.
Mad Hatter Tea for adults is $29.95. For ages 12 and under, cost is $14.95.
Reservations required.
Trolley tourHop aboard the Grand Geneva trolley for a tour of the resort to see its decorations.
Starting Nov. 25, tours are daily at 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m.
Tour is guided by a Grand Geneva elf and includes special holiday-themed 3-D glasses and hot cocoa.
The trolley is heated.
Tickets complimentary for guests of Grand Geneva, Timber Ridge, villas and Holiday Inn Club vacations.
Cost is $5 for non-guests.
Reservations are required and can be made at grandgeneva.com/seasons/christmas.
Breakfast with SantaOn Monday, Nov. 25, and then every Saturday and Sunday, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, kids can start the day having a meal with Santa in the Evergreen Ballroom.
Breakfast with Santa occurs from 8 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $35 adults, $20 ages 6 to 12, and $12 ages 2 to 5.
Reservations recommended.
Grand Geneva is also offering a Breakfast with Santa package — one-night accommodations for deluxe guestrooms, suites or villas, plus breakfast with Santa for two adults and two children.
Package valid Nov. 29 through Dec. 21. Visit grandgeneva.com for details.
Say hi to SantaJolly ol’ Saint Nick stops by Grand Geneva’s lobby from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21.
Santa Claus also has a magic mailbox in the main lobby.
Drop off a letter and Santa will reply. The mail is collected daily at 4 p.m.
Timber RidgeNew this year, Santa Claus is also doing breakfast at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, Santa will join guests for pancakes, French toast, omelets, mini quiches and more.
Cost is $27.99 for adults, $14.99 ages 5 to 12, $6.99 ages 2 to 5, and complimentary for children ages 2 and younger with a paid adult.
Character breakfastsGuests of the all-suite Timber Ridge can book a special offer to enjoy character breakfasts with Grand Geneva’s own Bruce the Moose on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Those who book the Breakfast with Bruce offer can enjoy pastries, omelets, French toast sticks and more.
Character breakfasts are also open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Cascade Ballroom at Timber Ridge.
Cost is $22 for adults, $12 for ages 6 to 12, $7 for ages 2 to 5.
Call 249-3400 for more information.
To find out more about Christmas in the Country, visit www.grandgeneva.com or timberridgelodge.com.