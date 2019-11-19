Lights, charm & cheer: Christmas in the Country kicks off Nov. 24

Breakfast with SantaOn Monday, Nov. 25, and then every Saturday and Sunday, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, kids can start the day having a meal with Santa in the Evergreen Ballroom.

Breakfast with Santa occurs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Cost is $35 adults, $20 ages 6 to 12, and $12 ages 2 to 5.

Reservations recommended.

Grand Geneva is also offering a Breakfast with Santa package — one-night accommodations for deluxe guestrooms, suites or villas, plus breakfast with Santa for two adults and two children.

Package valid Nov. 29 through Dec. 21. Visit grandgeneva.com for details.

Say hi to SantaJolly ol’ Saint Nick stops by Grand Geneva’s lobby from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21.

Santa Claus also has a magic mailbox in the main lobby.

Drop off a letter and Santa will reply. The mail is collected daily at 4 p.m.

Timber RidgeNew this year, Santa Claus is also doing breakfast at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.