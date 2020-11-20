Lights, music, Santa! Community events this holiday season

The holidays may look and feel a little different this year, but numerous yuletide events are still planned throughout the area.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some events have been altered to keep participants safe.
Many events are outdoors and require participants to wear masks and socially distance themselves.
There are even a couple of activities where participants do not even have to leave their vehicles.
Below is a listing of events currently on the horizon.
Note: Information is subject to change.
Saturday, Nov. 21Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Friday, Nov. 27Tree lighting: 5:30 p.m., Phoenix Park, Delavan. Community ceremony starts with Delavan-Darien High School Choir and alumni caroling. Santa arrives by Delavan Fire Truck at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28Santa at The Abbey: 5 to 7 p.m. Santa Claus is landing at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana! Holiday music, cookies, hot chocolate and safely-spaced photos with the jolly old elf. Plus Christmas cocoa, hot cider stations, a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” holiday bonfires, popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com for updates and details.
Sunday, Nov. 29Holiday Armadillo: Get a photo with the character from the iconic TV show “Friends,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Dogs only after hours Armadillo photos 4 to 6 p.m. Recurring Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
Friday, Dec. 4Outdoor Christmas Market: Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Over 24 vendors with local products, two food trucks and beer will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Recurring Dec. 5.
Tree lighting: 5:30 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva. With story time, candy cane giveaway, music by John “Ludy” Puleo and Grant Milliren, and appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tree lighting: 6:30 p.m., downtown square, Elkhorn.
Let It Glow: Half-mile drive-through lighted festival from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Organizers are still seeking volunteers and sponsors to help. Visit the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center Facebook page for details.
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show: 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Recurring Dec. 5.
Saturday, Dec. 5Outdoor Christmas Market: Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas Card Town Parade: 1:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn.
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show: 2 and 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.
Christmas Parade Train: Catch a glimpse of Santa Claus riding the East Troy Railroad from Mukwonago to East Troy. The train is expected to ride from Elegant Farmer at 5:30 p.m., passing by various stops until arriving in East Troy at 6:30 p.m. Visit the East Troy Railroad Museum on Facebook for a full schedule.
Sunday, Dec. 6Holiday Armadillo photo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Recurring Dec. 13 and 20.
Friday, Dec. 11A Chicago Christmas: Chicago Rewired plays Christmas hits by the group Chicago. 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Recurring Dec. 12.
Saturday, Dec. 12Christkindlmarkt: A first for Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva. Christmas shopping and Glühwein — a warm wine — in the grassy area west of the store, from 2 to 6 p.m.
A Chicago Christmas: 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.
Sunday, Dec. 13Holiday Armadillo photo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Recurring Dec. 20.
Sunday, Dec. 20Holiday Armadillo photo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Friday, Dec. 25Community meal: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!