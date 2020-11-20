Lights, music, Santa! Community events this holiday season

The holidays may look and feel a little different this year, but numerous yuletide events are still planned throughout the area.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some events have been altered to keep participants safe.

Many events are outdoors and require participants to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

There are even a couple of activities where participants do not even have to leave their vehicles.

Below is a listing of events currently on the horizon.

Note: Information is subject to change.

Saturday, Nov. 21Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.

Friday, Nov. 27Tree lighting: 5:30 p.m., Phoenix Park, Delavan. Community ceremony starts with Delavan-Darien High School Choir and alumni caroling. Santa arrives by Delavan Fire Truck at 6 p.m.